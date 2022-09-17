Suarez did not factor into the decision against the Braves on Friday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four and walking three over six innings.

Suarez allowed a hit and three walks, but was able to limit the damage to just one run on a William Contreras homer in the fourth inning, giving him a quality start. This was Suarez's first quality start since Aug. 17. Since then, he has given up 13 earned runs across 26 innings, good for a 4.50 ERA during that span. Suarez now has a 3.53 ERA on the season to go along with a 1.30 WHIP.