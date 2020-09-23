The Phillies optioned Suarez to their alternate training site Wednesday.
Despite being designated as the 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Suarez went unused in both contests. With no more twin bills on the Phillies' schedule the rest of the regular season, Suarez won't be eligible to rejoin the big club unless another player is placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Added as extra man•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Optioned to alternate camp•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Activated from IL•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Heading to alternate site•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: On COVID-19 injured list•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Opening summer camp on IL•