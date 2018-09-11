Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Suarez will be one of 15 bullpen arms down the stretch for the Phillies, so opportunities will likely be limited. He's allowed 12 runs (eight earned) in nine innings at the big-league level so far this season, though his 2.75 ERA in 21 starts split between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley is cause for some optimism.

