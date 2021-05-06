Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Suarez didn't throw a pitch during spring training due to visa issues and a quadriceps injury. He's built up to full speed now and will fill the bullpen spot that had belonged to fellow southpaw Jojo Romero, who landed on the injured list with a sprained elbow in a corresponding move. With a career 4.66 ERA and 18.0 percent strikeout rate in 67.2 major-league innings, Suarez likely won't be handling high-leverage innings any time soon.