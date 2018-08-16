Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Suarez was officially called up in order to start Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets. During his lone appearance with the big-league club this year, Suarez allowed four earned runs on six hits (two home runs) and one walk while striking out three across five innings in Cincinnati on July 26.

