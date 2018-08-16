Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Called up from minors
Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Suarez was officially called up in order to start Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets. During his lone appearance with the big-league club this year, Suarez allowed four earned runs on six hits (two home runs) and one walk while striking out three across five innings in Cincinnati on July 26.
More News
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Set to start Game 1•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: To start one of Thursday's games•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Heading back to Triple-A after debut•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Recalled prior to start•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Set for debut Thursday•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Earns promotion to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...