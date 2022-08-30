Suarez didn't factor in the decision against Arizona on Monday, tossing 3.2 innings and allowing six runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Suarez looked to be in line for an easy win after beginning the game with three scoreless frames and being staked to a 7-0 lead. Things fell apart for him in the fourth inning, however, as he was chased after a Carson Kelly bases-loaded double with two outs closed Arizona's deficit to 7-6. Suarez wasn't entirely at fault for the disastrous inning -- he would have been out of danger two batters earlier if not for a fielding error behind him -- but it was nonetheless his shortest start since he went only three innings against the Dodgers on May 20. Suarez still had a pretty strong August overall, posting a 2.83 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB over 28.2 innings across five starts.