Suarez (10-6) earned the win against the Nationals on Sunday, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out 11 over seven scoreless innings.

Sanchez was masterful, firing 63 of 90 pitches for strikes with 16 whiffs while racking up double-digit strikeouts for the second straight start. Despite a 4.45 ERA over five August outings, he's logged three quality starts with an impressive 32:2 K:BB in that span. On the year, the 29-year-old owns a 3.07 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 122:29 K:BB across 126 innings and lines up for a home matchup with Atlanta next weekend.