Suarez (3-2) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk in a third of an inning to take the loss against the Mets in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader.

Suarez was brought on to begin the eighth inning of Friday's matinee, so he began his outing with a runner on second base. He issued an intentional walk to lead off the inning but gave up a walkoff single to the next batter he faced. The southpaw has now been charged with losses in two of his last four appearances, but he's still posted a 0.66 ERA and 0.70 WHIP in 27.1 innings across 16 relief outings this year.