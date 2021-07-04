Suarez pitched a clean ninth inning with one strikeout to earn the save Saturday against the Padres.

Suarez was tasked with nailing down a 4-2 lead and was able to retire Fernando Tatis, Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado in order. It was the first major-league save for the 25-year-old Suarez, who has been a bright spot in a disastrous Philadelphia bullpen. He's 4-2 in 19 appearances with a 0.85 ERA and 0.69 WHIP, while logging a 29:8 K:BB over 31.2 innings. The Phillies are desperate for stability in the late innings, and Suarez likely earned himself another opportunity the next time a save chance presents itself.