Suarez didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's loss to the Giants after giving up two runs on five hits over 4.1 innings. He had five strikeouts and three walks.

Suarez started off with four scoreless frames, but he stumbled during the fifth inning and was pulled after allowing a pair of singles, both of which came around to score after his departure. The left-hander threw only 58 of his 100 pitches for strikes and issued at least three walks for the fourth time this year. Tuesday's effort is the third consecutive outing Suarez has failed to complete five innings, and he now has a 4.69 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 42:22 K:BB over 48 innings this season.