Suarez (7-5) earned the win over Miami on Saturday, pitching five scoreless innings during which he allowed four hits and struck out four batters.

Suarez came off the 15-day IL prior to the game and was matched up against Max Meyer, who made his first major-league start. Suarez got the better of the rookie, yielding only one extra-base hit and preventing any runners from reaching third base. The left-hander was held to 64 pitches in his first outing since June 29, but he stuck around just long enough to pick up the victory. Suarez finished the first half of the campaign with a 4.07 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 68:33 K:BB over 84 innings.