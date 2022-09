Suarez (10-5) earned the win over Atlanta on Thursday, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six scoreless innings.

Suarez allowed just one extra-base hit -- a double off the bat of Austin Riley -- and racked up 12 swinging strikes. The left-hander departed having thrown 83 pitches (53 of which were strikes) while completing six frames to notch his second straight quality start. Over his past two outings, Suarez has surrendered just one run and seven hits over 12 innings to lower his season ERA and WHIP to 3.38 and 1.30, respectively.