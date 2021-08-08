Suarez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Mets, walking three batters and striking out four over 2.2 scoreless, no-hit innings.

The left-hander chewed through his pitch count quickly and got the hook after 61 pitches (33 strikes), leaving him well short of qualifying for a win. Suarez continues to be very effective and sports a 0.98 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 47:18 K:BB through 46 innings, but until he gets stretched out further -- or gets moved back into a high-leverage bullpen role -- his fantasy value is firmly capped.