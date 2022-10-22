Suarez pitched five innings and earned the win during Friday's 4-2 victory over the Padres in Game 3 of the NLCS, surrendering one earned run on two hits and zero walks while striking out three.

Pitching in the postseason for only the second time in his career, Suarez was able to limit the Padres' offense and help give the Phillies a 2-1 advantage in the NLCS. The 27-year-old lefty was given a short leash Friday with just 68 pitches through five innings, but he did his job and allowed the bullpen to secure the win. In two starts, Suarez now has a 2.22 ERA and eight strikeouts over 8.1 innings in the postseason, which is impressive considering the southpaw became a full-time starter in 2022 after four seasons of mostly relieving.