Suarez (1-0) earned the win Saturday against the Marlins after giving up two runs on six hits and three walks while fanning four across five innings.

Suarez only lasted 2.2 innings in the season opener after tossing 63 pitches, but he improved his efficiency in this one with 78 pitches (49 strikes) while ending just three outs shy of what would've been his first quality start of the campaign. Suarez posted a blistering 1.36 ERA through 106 innings last season, and while he has recorded a 5.87 ERA over his first two appearances in 2022, this was clearly a step in the right direction. His next scheduled start is tabbed for April 22 against the Brewers at home.