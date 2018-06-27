Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Earns promotion to Triple-A
Suarez was promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Suarez received the call to the International League after supplying a 2.76 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 75 innings for Double-A Reading. The 22-year-old lefty hasn't consistently displayed swing-and-miss stuff during his time in the minors and profiles mostly as a command and control artist. He hasn't posted higher than a 3.0 BB/9 or 0.5 HR/9 at any of his five stops in the Philadelphia system.
