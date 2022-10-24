Suarez pitched the final two outs and earned the save Sunday during Game 5 of the NLCS, allowing zero hits and walks while striking out zero in the 4-3 win over the Padres.

Suarez relieved David Robertson with a one-run lead in the ninth after a pair of walks put the go-ahead run on first, but he was able to get Austin Nola to fly out for the final out, sending the Phillies to the World Series. The 27-year-old had started Game 3 and pitched five innings just two days ago, so it was a gutsy performance for him to close out the series in Game 5. Suarez has now pitched nine innings in the postseason and allowed just two runs while striking out eight.