Suarez earned the save Sunday against the Red Sox after firing 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while fanning four.

It was an unconventional save for Suarez, who ended recorded the final seven outs of the game while working a 45-pitch count (27 strikes). Suarez now has two saves this season while striking out six across 3.1 innings in those two outings. However, he has gone just 2-for-4 in save chances during the 2021 season. The fact that he owns an impressive 0.83 ERA across 32.2 innings this year would seem to suggest there might be more late-inning duties for him in the future, though.