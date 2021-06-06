Suarez (1-0) earned the win in relief Saturday against the Nationals after tossing three scoreless innings while fanning three.

Suarez piggybacked Spencer Howard's start and looked impressive on the mound, but he's been pitching extremely well all season long. The left-hander has yet to allow an earned run this season and owns an impressive 15:4 K:BB through 17.1 innings (10 appearances).