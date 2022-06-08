Suarez tossed seven innings, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out five in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Suarez was effective Tuesday, limiting the Brewers to six baserunners. He allowed an RBI double to Andrew McCutchen in the first frame and another one to Rowdy Tellez later in the fourth inning before tossing three more scoreless frames before ending his day on the mound. The seven inning outing tied his longest start of the season and he has now given up four runs over 11.1 frames in his last two outings after giving up five runs in 4.1 innings to the Braves on May 25. Suarez now owns a 4.42 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 47 punchouts over 55 innings in 11 starts this year.