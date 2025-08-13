Suarez (8-6) took the loss Tuesday as the Phillies fell 6-1 to the Reds, coughing up six runs on 10 hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

The southpaw didn't get much run support, but Suarez kept his team in the game until the sixth inning, when a leadoff walk was followed by four straight Cincinnati hits to break things open. Suarez took a 2.15 ERA into the All-Star break, but he's been struggling since, getting tagged for at least five runs in three of his last five starts while stumbling to a 6.59 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB over 28.2 innings. He'll try to get back on track in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Mariners.