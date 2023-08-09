Suarez came away with a no-decision in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw hit the wall in the sixth inning, giving up three straight singles to load the bases with two outs, but Jeff Hoffman bailed Suarez out by getting CJ Abrams to pop out -- although Hoffman then cost Suarez a shot at his third win of the season, and first since June 27, by giving up the lead in the seventh. Despite falling one out shy of his ninth quality start of the year, Suarez has posted a shaky 4.95 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 31:17 K:BB through 40 innings since his last victory, making his a risky fantasy option for his next outing, which is likely to come on the road early next week in Toronto.