Suarez (12-6) allowed a hit and three walks over six shutout frames Tuesday, striking out 12 and earning a win over the Mets.

Suarez rolled through the Mets' lineup with ease and let only one runner reach scoring position. He racked up a season-high 12 punchouts and has double-digit strikeouts in three of his last five outings. Suarez did not produce double-digit strikeouts in any of his first 18 starts. Over his last five appearances, he's 4-0 with a 0.88 ERA over 30.2 innings. Suarez has dropped his season ERA to 2.77 with a 140:33 K:BB through 143 innings. He's currently projected for a road matchup with the Dodgers next week.