Suarez (forearm) is feeling better but doesn't know yet when he'll throw his next bullpen session, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Suarez has dealt with forearm tightness this spring, and while an MRI revealed no structural damage, he's run out of time to get ready for Opening Day. Matt Strahm appears to be in line to take his spot in the rotation for now. Suarez's timeline won't become clear until he resumes throwing, but it's certainly a positive that he isn't in pain.