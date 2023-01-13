Suarez signed a one-year, $2.95 million contract with the Phillies on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Suarez had a disappointing first half for Philly in 2022, but he was very good after the All-Star break and fantastic during the club's postseason run. For fantasy purposes, the left-hander would do well to regain some of the swing-and-miss he produced in 2021.
