The Phillies and Suarez avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $8.8 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
It was the third and final year of arbitration eligibility for Suarez. The veteran left-hander had a 2.76 ERA in the first half but just a 5.65 ERA in the second half of 2024 while being limited to eight starts due to a back injury. Suarez entered the offseason healthy and will be heading into his walk year in 2025.
