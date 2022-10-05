Suarez (10-7) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Astros.

Suarez received virtually no support, as the Phillies didn't record a hit until the ninth inning. The southpaw also yielded three home runs over the first two innings to account for all six runs on his line. Suarez had put up quality starts in his three most recent starts before the poor ending to his season. He record a 3.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 129:58 K:BB across 155.1 innings through 29 starts this year, his first as a full-time starter.