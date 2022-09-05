Suarez allowed three runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over four innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Sunday.

Suarez got through the Giants' order once with little trouble, but he made a mess of things in a three-run fourth inning. He wasn't given the chance to continue beyond that, with Nick Nelson taking over in the fifth. Suarez threw 44 of 69 pitches for strikes in the abbreviated outing, his second straight start of less than five frames. The lefty saw his ERA tick up to 3.52 with a 1.33 WHIP and 110:49 K:BB through 127.2 innings through 24 starts this year. He's projected for a home start versus the Nationals next weekend.