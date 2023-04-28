Suarez (forearm) tossed two scoreless innings in his first rehab start with Double-A Reading on Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Suarez allowed one hit and one walk while also striking out one, throwing 17 of 27 pitches for strikes along the way. The left-hander will make his second rehab start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley next week. It appears the build-up for Suarez will be pretty deliberate, so he should need multiple more outings after next week's start before returning.