Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Heading back to Triple-A after debut
Suarez was optioned back to Triple-A Lehigh after his start Thursday against the Reds. He picked up the win but allowed four earned runs over 5.0 innings.
Suarez ran into some trouble in his big-league debut, giving up a pair of home runs against a surging Reds offense. The Phillies' offense picked him up, however, and Suarez was able to limit the damage and put himself in position to pick up the win. He'll head back to Triple-A, where he has a 0.57 ERA and over three starts. The Phillies have a deep and talented rotation, so if that group remains intact, Suarez's services may not be needed by the big league club until September.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.