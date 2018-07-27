Suarez was optioned back to Triple-A Lehigh after his start Thursday against the Reds. He picked up the win but allowed four earned runs over 5.0 innings.

Suarez ran into some trouble in his big-league debut, giving up a pair of home runs against a surging Reds offense. The Phillies' offense picked him up, however, and Suarez was able to limit the damage and put himself in position to pick up the win. He'll head back to Triple-A, where he has a 0.57 ERA and over three starts. The Phillies have a deep and talented rotation, so if that group remains intact, Suarez's services may not be needed by the big league club until September.