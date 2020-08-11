Suarez (illness) will throw in Philadelphia within the next few days before heading to the team's alternate training site to continue building up, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Suarez had at least an outside shot at winning the Phillies' fifth starter job this season, but he never got the chance to compete for one this summer, as he spent the entirety of camp on the COVID-19 injured list. He's unlikely to be used as a starter once he's ready to go given that the team's top pitching prospect, Spencer Howard, has since made his big-league debut.