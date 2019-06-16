Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Heads back to minors
Suarez was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Suarez joined the Phillies on June 7 and allowed four runs over four innings during his lone appearance. The 23-year-old will return to Lehigh Valley, where he has a 5.68 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB across 38 innings this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Receives major-league callup•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Throws three solid innings•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Set for spot start Sunday•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Called up as bullpen depth•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Sent back to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...