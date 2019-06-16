Suarez was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Suarez joined the Phillies on June 7 and allowed four runs over four innings during his lone appearance. The 23-year-old will return to Lehigh Valley, where he has a 5.68 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB across 38 innings this season.

