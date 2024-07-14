Suarez won't be available for Tuesday's All-Star Game while he recovers from back tightness, but the Phillies expect him to be available to make his first start of the second half July 22 or 23 in Minnesota, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Suarez hasn't been forced to miss any time due to the back issue and likely would have been available to start during the upcoming week if the Phillies needed him, but he'll instead use the All-Star break to heal up while he's less than 100 percent healthy. Though he's in the midst of a career-best season and was looking forward to pitching in his first Midsummer Classic, Suarez clearly hasn't been at his best of late, as he has struggled to an 8.62 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB in 15.2 innings over his last three starts, two of which have come against sub-.500 clubs in the Marlins and Athletics. Suarez won't travel to Arlington, Texas for the All-Star Game and will instead remain in Philadelphia to continue throwing. Zack Wheeler is also tending to a back issue and will skip the All-Star Game, but both he and Suarez are expected to take the hill in some order when the Phillies next require fourth and fifth starters July 22 and 23.