Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Joins big-league squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 25, 2020
at
2:35 pm ET 1 min read
Suarez was recalled by the Phillies on Friday.
Suarez joined the team for Tuesday's doubleheader but didn't make an appearance and was optioned the next day. He's made just three appearances for the Phillies this season, allowing nine runs in four innings while striking out one and walking four.
