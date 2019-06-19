Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Joins club for doubleheader
The Phillies recalled Suarez from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Suarez will serve as the 26th man for the twin bill and should offer a long arm out of the bullpen if needed for either contest. He'll likely head back to Triple-A at the conclusion of the doubleheader.
