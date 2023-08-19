The Phillies placed Suarez on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right hamstring strain.

Suarez had already been ruled out for his scheduled start Sunday, but he'll now be forced to miss multiple turns through the rotation. The team initially said it believed Suarez's injury to be relatively minor, so there is a good chance that Suarez spends the minimum amount of time on the IL, but a clearer picture for a return timeline will come as Suarez recovers. Andrew Bellatti was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.