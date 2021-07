Manager Joe Girardi said following Wednesday's loss to the Marlins that Suarez was not available to pitch due to back spasms, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the back issues arose during pregame activities. It's not clear if the back spasms could potentially sideline Suarez past Wednesday, but the club figures to provide an update on the reliever prior to Thursday's series finale.