Suarez was brought back from the World Baseball Classic due to left forearm tightness, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The Phillies believe the injury to be minor, but they will push Suarez back a few days as he receives treatment. While Suarez's performance took a step backward on the field last season, he still managed a 3.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 155.1 innings. The southpaw will shoulder a similar workload in the rotation this season, health permitting.
