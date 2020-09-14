Suarez was optioned to the Phillies' alternate training site Monday.
Suarez struggled mightily in three outings since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out one over four innings. The southpaw will attempt to improve at alternate camp, and it's unclear whether he'll return to the major-league bullpen with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.
