Suarez (quadriceps) was optioned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Suarez hasn't thrown a pitch in Grapefruit League action this spring, as he was delayed first by visa issues and then by a quadriceps injury. He could return to the active roster at some point this season, though his career 4.66 ERA in 67.2 innings at the highest level suggests he's best suited for a lower-leverage role.
