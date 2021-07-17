Suarez struck out three and allowed one hit over a scoreless inning in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins en route to his third save.

He has now logged five straight scoreless appearances and has recorded a save in three of his last four appearances, seemingly getting ahold of the closer's role in Philadelphia. Jose Alvarado and Hector Neris went unused in Friday's twin bill, while Archie Bradley logged 1.2 scoreless frames in front of Suarez in Game 1.