Suarez (2-0) earned the win in relief Wednesday against Atlanta after tossing three scoreless innings, fanning three.

Suarez had a daunting task since he had to pitch following an impressive six-inning outing from Zach Eflin, but he looked dominant off the bullpen and secured his second win of the campaign. The left-hander has been stellar this season and has yet to give up a run in 11 appearances (20.1 innings).