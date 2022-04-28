Suarez (2-0) earned the win and allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk, tossing six innings while striking out three in a 7-3 victory Wednesday over Colorado.

Suarez allowed a couple of runs in the third and a solo home run to C.J. Cron in the sixth. Otherwise, he was effective, relying on balls in play and the defense behind him. It was the longest start of the season for the lefty and he threw 97 pitches. Through four starts, the 26-year-old has unimpressive numbers with a 4.42 ERA and 8:12 BB:K in 18.1 innings but the Phillies have managed to win each time he's taken the mound. His next start will likely be early next week against Texas.