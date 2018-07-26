Suarez was officially recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to his start Thursday against the Reds.

While Suarez is not considered a high-ceiling pitching prospect, his ascent through the Phillies' system this year has been quite impressive. The 22-year-old lefty posted a 2.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 66:24 K:BB in 90.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A, all while giving up just two home runs. Keeping the ball in the park will be crucial in his big-league debut, as he will be pitching in hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park. This is only expected to be a spot start for Suarez, as the Phillies can move back to a five-man rotation, but if he impresses, he would be a top option the next time the Phillies need a spot starter.