Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Recalled prior to start
Suarez was officially recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to his start Thursday against the Reds.
While Suarez is not considered a high-ceiling pitching prospect, his ascent through the Phillies' system this year has been quite impressive. The 22-year-old lefty posted a 2.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 66:24 K:BB in 90.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A, all while giving up just two home runs. Keeping the ball in the park will be crucial in his big-league debut, as he will be pitching in hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park. This is only expected to be a spot start for Suarez, as the Phillies can move back to a five-man rotation, but if he impresses, he would be a top option the next time the Phillies need a spot starter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...