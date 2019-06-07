Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Receives major-league callup
Suared was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Suarez was unable to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster in spring training and has been working as a starter with the IronPigs. The 23-year-old received his first taste of the majors in 2018 and had a 5.40 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over 15 innings.
More News
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Throws three solid innings•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Set for spot start Sunday•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Called up as bullpen depth•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Called up from minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...