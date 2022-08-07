Suarez (8-5) gave up three earned runs over 5.1 innings and picked up the win in Saturday's victory over the Nationals. He allowed seven hits, struck out five batters and walked two.

Suarez was not as sharp as he was over his previous three outings -- over which he did not allow an earned run over 16.0 innings -- but he still picked up his eighth win of the season and fourth over his last seven starts. His next start will likely come against the streaking Mets, a team he has not faced since April 11 in his first outing of the campaign.