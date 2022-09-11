Suarez (9-5) earned the win Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over 6.2 innings against the Nationals. He struck out four.

Suarez surrendered a two-run homer to Joey Meneses to open the scoring with one out in the third and later allowed an RBI double off the bat of Ildemaro Vargas. The lefty has been shaky in his last four starts, recording a 5.40 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 20 innings. Interestingly, the 27-year-old has been significantly better on the road this season with a 2.76 ERA in 75 innings compared to a 4.70 ERA in 59.1 innings at home.