Suarez (2-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Rangers after giving up five runs (three earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks across five innings.

The 26-year-old pitched well for most of the evening but surrendered two home runs to account for all three of the earned runs against him. Suarez was pulled in the sixth inning after the first two batters reached via a single and an error, and both runners came around to score as unearned tallies with two outs. The left-hander has yet to give up more than three earned runs in a start this season, though his 4.63 ERA remains unimpressive. Suarez was never going to replicate his performance from last season -- when he had a 1.36 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 107:33 K:BB over 106 innings -- but he's still been below expectations early in 2022.