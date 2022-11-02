Suarez pitched five scoreless innings and earned the win during Tuesday's 7-0 victory over the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out four.

Suarez made his second appearance of the World Series after coming in for relief during Game 1, and he notched his second postseason win on the mound. The southpaw rarely found himself in trouble against the feisty Houston lineup -- the Astros had runners on first and third with two outs in the second inning but he was able to strike out Chas McCormick to end the inning. The 27-year-old is now 2-0 with a solid 1.27 ERA across 14.2 innings during the playoffs, showing off his reliability and versatility in his first career postseason. Suarez threw 76 pitches, so it is unclear if he will take the mound again before the World Series is over.