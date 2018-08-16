Suarez was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

The Phillies brought up a fresh arm in Yacksel Rios to replace Suarez after the club's bullpen was heavily taxed in a 24-4 shellacking in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. Suarez got the start in that outing and surrendered four earned runs on 11 hits across 4.0 innings. He'll return to the Lehigh Valley rotation for the time being.

